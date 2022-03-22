Monday's Storms Help Crews Make Progress on Eastland Wildfires

Firefighting crews were making progress containing a massive Texas wildfire that was blamed for last week’s death of a deputy, officials said.

The Eastland Complex has burned about 85 square miles since a series of fires broke out last week in an area 120 miles west of Dallas. The fires were about 60% contained as of Monday night, up from 30% containment a day before, according to Texas A&M Forest Service.

Update: the #EastlandComplex in Eastland County is an estimated 54,463 acres and 60% contained. Crews continue to make progress in constructing containment line and are actively engaged in patrol and mop up. #txfire pic.twitter.com/BiriK8LRXe — Incident Information - Texas A&M Forest Service (@AllHazardsTFS) March 21, 2022

The fire has burned 147 structures so far and led to the death of Deputy Sgt. Barbara Fenley, who died while going door-to-door telling residents to evacuate, officials said.

Monday’s rain also brought some relief to Hood County, where firefighters have been battling the “Big L” wildfire since the weekend. As of Monday night, it had burned an estimated 10,366 acres and was 70% contained.

“The extreme conditions present across the state last week, greatly impacted several communities and the Texans that live there,” said Wes Moorehead, Texas A&M Forest Service Fire Chief. “These communities endured significant loss and we grieve with you.”

In Ranger, Texas, a man was arrested over the weekend on felony arson charges in connection with a fire that destroyed several structures, including a 103-year-old church, police said.

Overall, crews have responded to 178 wildfires that have burned nearly 170 square miles statewide since last Thursday, officials said.