Church Destroyed by Eastland Complex Wildfire Holds Lawn Chair Sunday Service

The town of Ranger was caught in the crosshairs of the massive Eastland Complex Wildfire.

Under the shadow of the scorched Second Baptist Church, something beautiful has bloomed.

“This building is gone," said Wade Berry, Pastor of Second Baptist Church. "That’s something worth grieving. But it’s also a day to celebrate."

Seeds of faith fill an empty lot, proving the town of Ranger is standing strong.

Song leader Wendy Rodgers came up with the idea of holding a Lawn Chair Sunday.

“You may have lost all of your things, but you haven’t lost everything because you still got the people that love you,” said Wendy Rodgers.

On an average Sunday, eight to 12 church members are worshiping here. On Sunday the number more than doubled, with people from other towns bringing their own lawn chairs.

As the crowd grew, so did the number of seats.

It’s been a baptism by fire for Wade Berry, who took over as pastor nine months ago.

“Even just days later, is this fire real?" said Berry. "Is this is actually happening?".

Community members helped transform a grassy lot into a place of worship.

“I was talking to a friend who was there, and he said, I can come mow it,” said Rodgers.

Many people offered support to a community even a wildfire could not destroy.

“We don’t need a building," said Rodgers. "We’re still at church. The church still stands. We’re still here."

By the time Sunday service was over, more than 100 people packed into Lawn Chair Sunday.

Though there are no immediate plans, the pastor hopes the church can someday rebuild.