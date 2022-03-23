eastland complex wildfires

Wildfires in Eastland, Erath and Hood Counties Near Complete Containment

Texas A&M Forest Service tweeted Wednesday evening of the progress being made.

By Jacob Reyes

Texas Sky Ranger

The Eastland Complex wildfire in Eastland County is 75% contained with an estimated 54,513 acres. The "Big L" fire in Erath and Hood County, at an estimated 10,177 acres, is 90% contained.

One of the many fires from last weekend, the Eastland Complex and "Big L" wildfires dominated much of North, West and Central Texas with homes and injuries reported. The fire was due in part to dry weather across Texas though rain in the area has helped contain the fires.

Previous evacuation orders have been lifted and officials are still in the area to contain the rest of the fire.

The containment for Eastland Complex has grown from 70% Tuesday and the "Big L" fire containment fire has grown from 85%.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Download NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth for Apple or Android and pick your alerts.

This article tagged under:

eastland complex wildfiresWildfires
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds NBCLX Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us