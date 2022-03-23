Wildfires in Eastland, Erath and Hood Counties Near Complete Containment

The Eastland Complex wildfire in Eastland County is 75% contained with an estimated 54,513 acres. The "Big L" fire in Erath and Hood County, at an estimated 10,177 acres, is 90% contained.

One of the many fires from last weekend, the Eastland Complex and "Big L" wildfires dominated much of North, West and Central Texas with homes and injuries reported. The fire was due in part to dry weather across Texas though rain in the area has helped contain the fires.

Previous evacuation orders have been lifted and officials are still in the area to contain the rest of the fire.

The containment for Eastland Complex has grown from 70% Tuesday and the "Big L" fire containment fire has grown from 85%.