We Are Entering ‘Dry Skin' Season

After some much-needed rain, the forecast is calling for drier weather again. As we head into the winter months the air in North Texas gets very dry causing dry, flaky skin and chapped lips.

A few things are happening in this time of year:

First, the dew point is much lower. The National Weather Service defines dew point as the temperature the air needs to be cooled to (at constant pressure) in order to achieve a relative humidity (RH) of 100%. At this point, the air cannot hold more water in the gas form. If the air were to be cooled even more, water vapor would have to come out of the atmosphere in liquid form, usually as fog or precipitation. To put it simply, it is the measure of how much moisture is in the air. The higher the dew point, the greater the amount of moisture.

Since the air outdoors is often cold this time of year, you are also spending more time indoors in the heat. When the air in your home is heated, any moisture evaporates leaving the air inside your house very dry too. A humidifier is a good way to put moisture back into the air in your house.

Louise Proulx, the owner of Renew Beauty in Dallas and Frisco has a simple skincare formula routine to follow in the cold and dry months. She says you have to make sure you are moisturizing, exfoliating and protecting your skin every day.

A key ingredient she recommends you look for when buying a moisturizer is Hyaluronic Acid. Hyaluronic Acid occurs naturally in our bodies and can be applied topically. It can hold up to a thousand times its weight in water and prevent that moisture from evaporating into the air.

Proulx, says you also need to wear sunscreen in the winter. She recommends at least a 50 SPF or higher. The sun's rays are still strong enough to cause damage to your skin and cause dryness.

Some other things you can do this time of year include making sure you are still drinking lots of water and avoiding that really hot shower or bath. Warm versus hot water will cause less drying to your skin.