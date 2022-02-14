Unseasonably Warm and a Midweek Severe Weather Threat: What We Know

What to Know Timing is expected to be late Wednesday afternoon through the evening.

Damaging winds are possible; tornado threat is being monitored.

Check back as the forecast continues to develop.

The warm weather starting out the workweek will fuel a severe weather threat by Wednesday.

It is unseasonably warm to start the week. Highs through Wednesday will be in the low 70s. The normal high this time of year is in the low 60s.

A cold front Wednesday will bring cooler temperatures for the end of the week but also a threat for severe weather.

Wednesday will offer the chance for a few scattered showers and storms. The severe threat will come during the late evening and overnight hours as the front moves through North Texas.

The main threat will be damaging winds -- winds over 60 mph -- but the potential for a brief tornado to spin up is being monitored.

Download our local news and weather app for Apple or Android— and choose the alerts you want.

Storms will come to an end late Wednesday night with only a few lingering showers early Thursday morning.

Thursday will feature much cooler weather with highs in the low 50s. Friday morning is when the coldest temperatures settle in. Expect a freeze with morning lows in the upper 20s.

Be prepared for your day and week ahead. Sign up for our weather newsletter.

Continuing Weather Coverage

Stay up to date with the latest weather forecast from NBC 5's team of Weather Experts by clicking here or by watching the video below.