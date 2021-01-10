TxDOT Prepares Roadways for Near Freezing Conditions

The Texas Department of Transportation is hard at work maintaining roadways that it began treating earlier this week in preparation for freezing conditions.

Bridges, overpasses and elevated surfaces were of special focus as crews laid down a salt-based solution that makes it more difficult for ice to form.

“Right now, what we are going to do is make sure nothing accumulates on our overpasses, our bridges – no ice forms,” TxDOT spokesperson Val Lopez said.

But Lopez said despite having all crews on call and working through the night, there is always the possibility ice will form. In addition to elevated areas, Lopez said construction zones were areas drivers should target as areas of additional risk.

“If they (drivers) can delay their travel to mid-morning or later, they should do that,” Lopez said.

NBC DFW will begin its live coverage of weather conditions starting at 4 a.m. Monday morning.

See the latest weather forecast from NBC 5's team of Weather Experts below.