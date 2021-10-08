Tornadoes, Damaging Winds & Hail Possible With Threat of Severe Storms Late Sunday

Severe thunderstorms will be possible in North Texas late Sunday night into Monday as a cold front moves through the region.

Friday will offer summerlike temperatures -- yes, even in October -- with highs approaching record territory. The record high for Oct. 8 at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport is 96 degrees, which was set in 1979. We will be pretty close to that this afternoon as high temperatures soar into the mid-90s.

This weekend will be very warm with increasing humidity and breezy south winds. Most of the weekend will be rain-free, but storm chances return late Sunday night.

After a dry start to Sunday, a cold front will move through the area, bringing a chance for severe thunderstorms to parts of North Texas Sunday evening and night. The timing of storms for the DFW area will be after 8 p.m. Sunday, continuing into the nighttime hours as storms move east.

The greatest threat for severe weather will be from DFW to areas north and northeastward into Oklahoma.

All modes of severe weather will be possible, with damaging winds being the primary threat. But, a few spin-up tornadoes and large hail may be possible.

Another upper-level storm system will move through the Southern Plains by the middle of next week with additional storm chances and a threat for severe weather in North Texas Tuesday and Wednesday.

Be sure to stay weather aware and stay with us for updates and adjustments to the forecast.

