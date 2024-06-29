The first hurricane of the Atlantic season could develop this weekend

The 2024 Atlantic hurricane season is only about a month old but its first hurricane may develop this weekend.

Tropical storm Beryl has recently developed and is currently located in the Atlantic about 1200 miles east-southeast of Barbados.

Beryl is forecasted to strengthen into a hurricane on Sunday as it moves northwest into the Caribbean.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

The location of development of this storm is usually reserved for storms later in August and September. However, unusually warm water in this area has made it more favorable for the formation of storms. Water temperatures in the tropical Atlantic this year have been well above normal.

Current water temperatures are more representative of temperatures found in late August. Warm water is one of the key ingredients for the development of tropical systems.

Warm ocean water is just one of the reasons why NOAA (The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration) is predicting an active Atlantic hurricane season. Another major factor is La Nina. The El Nino pattern that was present for much of the last year has faded. In its place is a developing La Nina. In a La Nina pattern, the upper-level winds over the tropical Atlantic are weaker leading to less wind shear and more favorable conditions for storms to develop.

Tropical storm Alberto produced heavy rain in South Texas earlier this month when it made landfall along the eastern coast of Mexico. It's too soon to know if the next storm will impact the Gulf of Mexico.

Stay tuned to what will likely be an active tropical season.