North Texas disaster relief groups ready to respond to damage caused by Hurricane Beryl

Hurricane Beryl has made its way across the Yucatan Peninsula of Mexico. Like many North Texans, Stae and Wallace Hall of Fort Worth happened to be there on vacation.

“The rain was blowing diagonal and it was so loud,” Stae Hall of Fort Worth described.

Beryl left behind a lot of damage and knocked out power to their resort.

“There was some trees kind of pushed that was pushed down,” Wallace Hall of Fort Worth said. “There was a lot of flooding in certain areas. They kind of blocked off certain pathways and things like that. They have blocked off from the flooding.”

Now Beryl is heading towards South Texas and could bring the same damage.

“Right now, just like everyone else we are monitoring the storm,” Texans on Mission spokesperson John Hall said.

The disaster response organization has volunteers from around the state and right here in North Texas ready to head where needed.

“Right now, all of our volunteers are on alert,” John Hall said. “They're ready to respond. We are filling out the rosters for our mass-feeding teams to deploy now. That mass feeding team by itself can do 30,000 meals a day.”

Chainsaw and Flood Recovery teams are also part of the response plan. All are watching the storm’s path to determine where to send crews.

That path is also a concern for the Hall family who are scheduled to fly back home Sunday.

“Then possibly Sunday because it's when it's supposed to kind of be affecting Texas, you know, we've got to fly into the southern part of Texas to get there unless they fly us around it or something like that,” Wallace Hall said. “But nothing yet from the airline about that. So, we're just going to play it by ear.”

The Texas Intrastate Fire Mutual Aid System (TIFMAS) called on fire departments in North Texas to help if needed.

North Richland Hills Fire Department responded and will provide a Type 1 engine that will be part of a strike team from this area.