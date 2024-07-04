Fort Worth couple riding out Hurricane Beryl at Mexican resort

Just a few days after arriving at one of their favorite summer destinations, Stae and Wallace Hall of Fort Worth are already feeling the effects of Beryl.

“The wind is picking up just a little,” said Stae. “They are starting to remove some of the light posts, they're starting to take some of the cabanas down off of the beaches.”

The powerful hurricane is roaring toward Mexico's Yucatan Peninsula after devastating the southeastern Caribbean.

The projected path as of now has Beryl making landfall in the early morning hours of Friday just south of Tulum, located about 40 miles south of the Hall’s seaside resort in Playa del Carmen.

“We have a direct line where we are to the beach,” said Wallace.

The all-inclusive retreat informed guests Thursday morning that alcohol service is now suspended by order of state government.

The Halls are set to fly out of Cancun back to DFW Sunday night, though both airports are already canceling some flights in and out of the region.

Meantime, they are staying in touch with their adult children and ensuring their electronics are charged.

The Halls are not only praying they get out safely but that the area makes it through with little damage and no loss of life.

“I just have to realize I have no control,” she said. “Go into prayer mode. We're going to go up to the buffet, get some snacks, get some fruit, maybe play some games and just try to pretend nothing is happening.”