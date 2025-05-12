Catholic Church

Pope Leo recognized visitors from Dallas during Sunday prayer

Speaking from the loggia at St. Peter's Basilica on Sunday, Pope Leo XIV acknowledged a group of followers from Texas

By NBCDFW Staff and The Associated Press

Followers in St. Peter’s Square, Vatican City, Sunday, May 11, 2025.
Vatican News

Pope Leo XIV acknowledged visitors from Dallas in St. Peter's Square on Sunday.

Leo mentioned followers from Texas were among the crowd after delivering a prayer, Regina Caeli, from the loggia at St. Peter's Basilica. It was his first return to the balcony since being introduced to the world following his election on Thursday.

"And now I affectionately greet you all, Romans and pilgrims from various countries. I greet the members of the British and Foreign Bible Society, the group of doctors from Granada (Spain), the faithful of Malta, Panama, Dallas (Texas), Valladolid, Torrelodones (Madrid), Montesilvano, and Cinisi (Palermo)," Leo said, according to a Vatican transcript and translation.

In St. Peter's Square, a group was seen holding a banner with Texas written on it in large letters. The banner said, "Peter, confirm your brothers!" Texas Neocatechumenal Way."

More than 50 pilgrims from Houston were in the square, too, waving three large American flags. They were in Rome on a pre-planned Holy Year pilgrimage and said they were proud to be part of this historic occasion.

Leo was delivering his first Sunday service since being elected pope last week and said he considered it a gift from God that his first Sunday was the fourth Sunday of Easter.

Leo also noted that Sunday was Mother’s Day in many countries and wished all mothers, “including those in heaven,” a Happy Mother’s Day.

NBC 5 News and The Associated Press.

