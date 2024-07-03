Texas family on vacation in Grenada describes riding out Hurricane Beryl

The historic Hurricane Beryl continues to barrel its way through the Caribbean. It's the first hurricane of the season and is the strongest storm, a Category 5, to form in the Atlantic so early in the hurricane season.

Jamaica, Grand Cayman, Little Cayman, and Cayman Brac currently have hurricane warnings as Beryl approaches those islands. At least six people have died across the Caribbean Sea. Rescue crews in the southeastern islands continue to determine the extent of the damage the hurricane inflicted on Carriacou, an island in Grenada.

When Hurricane Beryl made landfall on Grenada, it was a Category 4. The deadly winds, flooding, and storm surge damaged many buildings and, according to the prime minister, caused the power to go out.

A family from Houston was on vacation in the southeast part of the island, and they weathered the storm inside a resort.

"It felt like, 'Uh-oh, where am I going to go?' That's one thing that's comforting about the United States: You can always escape," said Hany Elqutub.

Elqutub, his wife, daughter and two grandchildren had been there for a week when the storm hit.

"We came here enjoying our time for the first couple of days, and then suddenly, the news came out about this beast, and it was a scary experience; yet, being from Houston, we've lived it, we've seen it," said Elqutub.

Elqutub recorded video showing when Hurricane Beryl began to make landfall. As the wind intensified, the water had more white caps.

"It was a big beast. I mean, it was really windy. I mean, you could see the sea going so mad, the waves and the surge was so high and it was extremely windy," described Elqutub.

He said he was grateful they were in a concrete resort with food, water, and a generator because he knew it was a different story for the locals.

"We are fortunate to be in this place. The rest of the island population had to go through a rough time, and I feel for them," said Elqutub.

According to the National Hurricane Center, Hurricane Beryl is expected to hit Jamaica on Wednesday. It's expected to bring "devastating hurricane-force winds, life-threatening storm surge and damaging waves."

The storm was expected to arrive in the Cayman Islands Wednesday night.