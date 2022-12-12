weather

Storms Expected Tuesday Morning in North Texas

A line of storms is expected to move through North Texas Tuesday morning.

By Samantha Davies

Tuesday will start quite stormy across the Dallas-Fort Worth area. A line of storms is expected to move through impacting the morning rush hour and school drop-off.

Storms will move through from west to east from approximately 6 a.m. until 1 p.m. Below are some images from one of the forecast models.

Storms will mainly bring heavy rain and gusty winds. Winds speed will be around 30-40 mph. There is a small chance that some storms could be severe.

The storm prediction center has outlined western parts of North Texas under a risk that some storms could be severe tonight with eastern areas at risk Tuesday late morning. If storms do reach severe limits damaging wind, hail and a tornado (mainly for eastern areas) would be possible.

Storms will clear by Tuesday afternoon. The remainder of the work week will be dry and noticeably cooler.

