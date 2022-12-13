Storm Causes School And Flight Delays, Cancellations in Parts of North Texas

Storms have started entering the Dallas- Fort Worth Metroplex, causing school cancellations and flight delays throughout North Texas due to Tornado Warnings.
Both DFW International Airport and Dallas Love Field have seen several delays and cancellations this morning prompting travelers to check with their airlines before heading to the airport.
FLIGHT DELAYS AND CANCELLATIONS
DFW AIRPORT
- Total delays today at Dallas-Fort Worth International: 437
- Total delays within, into, or out of the United States today at Dallas-Fort Worth International: 437
- Total cancellations today at Dallas-Fort Worth International: 14
- Total cancellations within, into, or out of the United States today at Dallas-Fort Worth Intl: 14
DALLAS LOVE FIELD
- Total delays today at Dallas Love Field: 41
- Total delays within, into, or out of the United States today at Dallas Love Field: 41
- Total cancellations today at Dallas Love Field: 28
- Total cancellations within, into, or out of the United States today at Dallas Love Field: 28
This list will be updated as storms progress.
SCHOOL UPDATES
Many school districts have issued updates in regard to the storms. Please be advised that we are updating as we learn more information.
This article will be updated throughout the morning.