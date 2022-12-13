Storm Causes School And Flight Delays, Cancellations in Parts of North Texas

Storms have started entering the Dallas- Fort Worth Metroplex, causing school cancellations and flight delays throughout North Texas due to Tornado Warnings.

Both DFW International Airport and Dallas Love Field have seen several delays and cancellations this morning prompting travelers to check with their airlines before heading to the airport.

FLIGHT DELAYS AND CANCELLATIONS

DFW AIRPORT

Total delays today at Dallas-Fort Worth International: 437

Total cancellations today at Dallas-Fort Worth International: 14

UPDATE: The "Shelter in Place" alert has been cleared by the National Weather Service. We are continuing to monitor weather conditions. In the meantime, please avoid travel to the airport until dangerous conditions have cleared. — DFW Airport (@DFWAirport) December 13, 2022

DALLAS LOVE FIELD

Total delays today at Dallas Love Field: 41

Total delays within, into, or out of the United States today at Dallas Love Field: 41

41 Total cancellations today at Dallas Love Field: 28

Total cancellations within, into, or out of the United States today at Dallas Love Field: 28

⛈️🌪️ Please check with your airlines for up-to-date flight statuses and be safe while traveling on the roads! https://t.co/Wo7e2FtxIv — Dallas Love Field (@DallasLoveField) December 13, 2022

This list will be updated as storms progress.

SCHOOL UPDATES

Many school districts have issued updates in regard to the storms. Please be advised that we are updating as we learn more information.

Families, thank you for your patience this morning as we literally weathered the storm. Any student who was late will not be counted tardy. As always, our schools followed safety protocols and students who were already at the school sheltered in place. — Fort Worth Independent School District (@FortWorthISD) December 13, 2022

Attention: The Fort Worth ISD phone system and internet are down throughout the District. We apologize for the inconvenience and hope to have the matter resolved as soon as possible. We will keep you updated. — Fort Worth Independent School District (@FortWorthISD) December 13, 2022

In an abundance of caution, Plano ISD campuses are currently sheltering for weather.



Our district response teams are on standby & continuously monitoring the weather for updates. Please be aware that campus and district safety protocols are in place at all times. — Plano ISD (@Plano_Schools) December 13, 2022

All LISD facilities are resuming normal schedules. There is no need to pick students up. Some campuses are experiencing power outages, which may impact phone service. Weather models show the severe weather is moving out of LISD boundaries and the rest of the day should be clear. https://t.co/YU2guhJIc7 — Lewisville ISD (@LewisvilleISD) December 13, 2022

LWISD Alert: All LWISD staff and students on campuses are in a Shelter-In-Place due to severe weather until further notice. We will update once it has been lifted. — Lake Worth ISD (@LakeWorthISD) December 13, 2022

UPDATE 8:02 AM

All Aledo ISD schools-elementary & secondary-will have a delayed start @ 10:40AM. Secondary buses will run regular routes approximately 2 hours late. All students currently on campus are safe. We will continue to monitor weather conditions & make updates as needed. pic.twitter.com/febStz0gDx — Aledo ISD (@AledoISD) December 13, 2022

Shelter In Place Activated



All students and staff are moving to shelter protocol as a precaution while severe weather is in the area. Students arriving to campus will be welcomed and escorted to campus shelter areas as a proactive safety measure. — EMS ISD (@EMSISD) December 13, 2022

Pottsboro ISD was notified about a tornado warning that is in place. All students are currently being moved to the storm shelters. — Pottsboro ISD (@pottsboroisd) December 13, 2022

Power outages continue at Cannon, DES, and GMS. SLES has partial power. Oncor reports full power restoration by 2 p.m. Lunch will be served. Staff is being sent to assist these campuses. If picking up your child, please be patient. Campuses have a reunification process. https://t.co/xWsNGutOpP — Grapevine-Colleyville ISD (@GCISD) December 13, 2022

#SAFEdragon Alert: All campuses are going into SHELTER at this time. Buses that were still on their routes have returned to the nearest campus so students can shelter. Please stay clear of the campuses while we wait for further updates from Emergency Management. pic.twitter.com/neGASijUBn — Carroll ISD (@Carrollisd) December 13, 2022

MavAlert! A TORNADO WARNING has been issued for UTA location. Seek shelter immediately. Monitor local news for more information. — UT Arlington Police (@UTAPolice) December 13, 2022

🚨 Update: 8:57 a.m. - We are all clear. Students and staff are returning to their regular schedule. #CrowleyPrideUnified — Crowley ISD (@CrowleyISD) December 13, 2022

Due to a tornado warning in the area, all Lovejoy ISD campuses have moved to a "Shelter" protocol. All students and staff are safe, and parents are asked to stay off the roads and away from the campuses. pic.twitter.com/ROcdomAfmU — Lovejoy ISD (@lovejoyisd1) December 13, 2022

All schools are now sheltering in place as a precaution. — Community ISD (@communityisd) December 13, 2022

All Melissa ISD students and staff are sheltering in place due to the tornado threat in the area and will continue to do so until the severe weather has passed. — Melissa ISD (@melissaisd) December 13, 2022

ATTENTION: Parents out of an abundance of caution we are moving all students to the storm shelter at the elementary school. At this time, please do not come to campuses. — Blue Ridge ISD (@BlueRidgeISD) December 13, 2022

All families and community members affected by this mornings storms are in our prayers.



All DISD bus students are safe at campuses. There is no known damage to district buildings. All power has been restored to DISD campuses. pic.twitter.com/lfPc6NYrMn — Decatur ISD (@decaturisd) December 13, 2022

Update at 9:19am: Students and staff at our schools are safe, and schools are beginning to return to their normal daily schedules. All buses have completed their pick-up routes. Again, students will not be counted tardy -- please prioritize safety as we resume our school day. — HEB ISD (@hebisd) December 13, 2022

