Suspected Tornado Damages Businesses, Vehicles, Homes in Grapevine

Damage to several businesses, buildings and vehicles in Grapevine is being attributed to reports of a tornado Tuesday morning.

According to the National Weather Service, a video shared online showed a tornado crossing west of Texas 114 near Baylor Scott and White Medical Center - Grapevine at about 9:37 a.m.

A Tornado Watch was issued the area at about 9:12 a.m. with the first warning of a possible tornado going out at 9:35 a.m.

Damage reports in the area included downed limbs, damaged roofs and walls on area businesses and tractor-trailers tossed off of roadways and into trees.

There was visible damage to the roof of a Sam's Club warehouse at Texas 114 and Texas 26 and it's not clear when the store will be able to reopen. A nearby car wash had damage to the roof and walls.

Along Lucas Drive near Northwest Highway, several homes had visible damage to roofs, trees and road signs.

A resident who spoke with NBC 5 said he heard tornado alerts on his phone along with sirens before he heard the unmistakable sound of a "freight train" outside. The man said he and his son took cover in an interior room as the storm passed.

Afterward, he said most of the damage was to downed limbs and some evidence of metal sheeting flying off nearby roofs.

Video shared with NBC 5 showed power flashes, debris flying through the air and sheet metal rolling off of roofs.

With power outages and downed limbs and power lines, traffic delays are to be expected in the area.

No major injuries have been reported.

The strength of the tornado reported near Grapevine will be determined by damage assessment crews from the National Weather Service.