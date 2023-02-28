Spotty Storms Possible Wednesday, Powerful Storms Forecast for Thursday

Unsettled weather with chances for storms is possible Wednesday and Thursday.

While a few spotty storms are possible Wednesday, the likelihood for more widespread storms returns Thursday.

This will be the result of a powerful storm system coming from California. Many ingredients will be in place for possible severe weather Thursday, including hail, high winds, and tornadoes.

The National Weather Service in Fort Worth said the area with the greatest threat for severe damage is along and east of Interstate 35, but that may change. The NWS said heavy rainfall is possible across North Texas and there is a threat of minor flooding in low-lying or flood-prone areas.

Make sure to review your severe weather safety plan in the event a warning is issued for your area Thursday and stay weather aware as the timing and expected location of the storms could change.

NBC 5 News Storm Prediction Center risk map for Wednesday, March 1, 2023.