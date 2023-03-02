North Texas school districts decided not to take any chances as heavy rain, damaging winds, large hail and tornadoes are possible Thursday afternoon and evening.

All eyes are on a powerful storm system moving into North Texas from the west.

The National Weather Service Storm Prediction Center shows a moderate risk for severe weather from eastern Dallas County to the east of the Metroplex.

Many North Texas school districts decided to cancel after-school activities to ensure student safety.

Dallas ISD will dismiss on schedule and buses will run their normal routes, but after-school and evening activities, programs and athletic events are canceled.

(1/2) All after-school and evening activities, practices, programs, and athletic events are canceled today, March 2, 2023 due to anticipated severe weather. pic.twitter.com/p7yz42q2Pl — Dallas ISD (@dallasschools) March 2, 2023

Fort Worth ISD also canceled all after-school activities for Thursday.

The Fort Worth ISD (FWISD) has canceled all after-school activities scheduled for Thursday, March 2, due to inclement weather conditions, prioritizing the safety of students and staff. pic.twitter.com/BRvVlgZ9RT — Fort Worth Independent School District (@FortWorthISD) March 2, 2023

