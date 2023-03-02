North Texas school districts decided not to take any chances as heavy rain, damaging winds, large hail and tornadoes are possible Thursday afternoon and evening.
All eyes are on a powerful storm system moving into North Texas from the west.
The National Weather Service Storm Prediction Center shows a moderate risk for severe weather from eastern Dallas County to the east of the Metroplex.
Many North Texas school districts decided to cancel after-school activities to ensure student safety.
A comprehensive list of all districts with closings or delayed starts can be found here.
Dallas ISD will dismiss on schedule and buses will run their normal routes, but after-school and evening activities, programs and athletic events are canceled.
Fort Worth ISD also canceled all after-school activities for Thursday.
