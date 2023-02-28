LIVE RADAR: Storm Threat Upgraded in DFW, Tornadoes, Large Hail Possible Today

Heavy rain, damaging winds, large hail and tornadoes are possible Thursday afternoon and evening as an unsettled weather pattern arrives in North Texas.

The National Weather Service Storm Prediction Center shows a moderate risk for severe weather from eastern Dallas County to the east of the Metroplex. This will be the result of a powerful storm system moving into North Texas from the west.

Many ingredients will be in place for severe weather Thursday, including hail the size of quarters and larger, winds reaching more than 60 mph, and some tornadoes.

What does a "moderate" warning mean? Click here to read more about the storm risks from Marginal to High.

Some scattered storms could develop by mid-afternoon. These could be severe.

A more potent and solid line of thunderstorms capable of providing damaging wind, hail and some tornadoes will move west to east through North Texas between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m.

The line will move quickly and storms should exit the region late Thursday night. The NWS said heavy rainfall is also possible across and there is a threat of minor flooding in low-lying or flood-prone areas.

A few showers will be possible in the early hours of Friday morning.

Make sure to review your severe weather safety plan in the event a warning is issued for your area Thursday and stay weather aware as the timing and expected location of the storms could change.

Expect sunny and clear skies Friday morning with some wind.

LATEST NBC 5 VIDEO FORECAST

LATEST FUTURECAST IMAGES

