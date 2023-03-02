Little Elm

Strong Storms Cause Damage at Little Elm Market

By Candace Sweat

NBC Universal, Inc.

The owner of the La Azteca Meat Market in Little Elm arrived Thursday night to see significant storm damage to his store.

He says there were no known injuries, but we are awaiting official word from first responders.

It happened as a line of strong storms pushed through the area.

In the little shopping strip off West Eldorado Parkway, the La Azteca Meat Market appeared to get the worst of it.

It appears the awning and the façade of the store collapsed. Cars parked out front were damaged as well.

People there witnessing the damage said it’s a small market they depended on regularly.

The owner tells us he’s already thinking of the time and effort it will take to make repairs and get the market back to normal.

