LIVE RADAR: Severe Thunderstorm Watch Issued Ahead of Storm Chances Friday

North Texas has some pretty big weather changes coming this weekend.

We're tracking chances of thunderstorms Friday night followed by the approach of a cold front that will also bring storms to some areas of North Texas.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch was issued Friday night for parts of North Texas and into central and eastern Oklahoma.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Download NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth for Apple or Android and pick your alerts.

Hail up to two inches in diameter is possible in areas under the watch as well as isolated wind gusts reaching 70 mph, the National Weather Service said.

The Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect until 2 a.m.

Not everyone will get a storm, but stay weather aware if you have weekend outdoor plans.

There is a chance for some thunderstorms Friday evening. A couple of severe storms are possible with strong wind gusts and large hail. Severe weather will not be widespread and not everyone will have a storm. A cold front will move across North Texas Saturday afternoon and evening with the chance of another round of storms.

SATURDAY COLD FRONT

On Saturday, that cold front is likely to push across sometime in the afternoon and it could set off more storms in the afternoon and evening. Again, the biggest threats would be from potentially damaging winds and hail.

Temperatures on Saturday will be in the 90s, but Sunday is a very different story with highs in the 70s.

Next week could bring additional showers and storms Monday into Wednesday.

Some of the models are suggesting a couple of inches of rain is possible next week.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

CONTINUING WEATHER COVERAGE

Stay up to date with the latest weather forecast from NBC 5's team of Weather Experts by clicking here or by watching the video below.