Severe storms possible Monday night

Rain and thunderstorms return to the forecast by late Monday afternoon into Monday evening. Some of the storms could be strong to severe as the dryline and eventual cold front moves across North Texas.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

The primary concerns are large hail and damaging winds. While the tornado threat is low, it's not zero.

Make sure you are staying weather aware on Monday evening & continue to check back for additional updates.