Search & Rescue Efforts Underway in Bowie After Possible Tornado

Emergency crews are currently performing search and rescue efforts in the town of Bowie in Montague County after a possible tornado moved across the town Monday afternoon.

There are reports of multiple structures, including homes that have been flattened on Salona Highway north of Bowie.

The Bowie Fire Chief also reported damage at the gas plant off Highway 59 south of Bowie.

