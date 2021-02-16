Search for Food and Fuel Frustrates Cedar Hill Residents

It's not just power but a supermarket strain across Dallas-Fort Worth as stores struggle to get staff on hand and more supplies.

Ruth Torres said she has a family hungry for something to eat and she didn't have many choices.

"My sister-in-law is having a baby and like the regular meat, we're eating stuff we've never eaten before," she said.

People showed up at the Cedar Hill Walmart for different reasons. Chris Morgan's a general contractor searching for supplies.

"A lot of customers are blowing my thing up, a bunch of busted lines, lots of water damage you know. I just want to help them out," Morgan said.

Many gas stations are shut down, the ones that are open are trying to keep up with the demand of people filling their tanks and generators.

"My job is important to a lot of people," said Tommy Lewis, a grocery store employee. "I don't push the baskets, no one getting groceries and going to bad times. I got to do something."

It's really just like the power situation. Stores are dealing with frozen pipes and a lack of supplies, not to mention high demand.