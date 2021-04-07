severe weather

Risk of Severe Storms Developing for Friday

By Grant Johnston

As many of us are looking forward to the weekend, we may have to contend with a round of severe storms before we get to it.

The timing looks to be after about 3 p.m on Friday and will stretch deeper into the evening farther east.

At this time, the Storm Prediction Center has outlined North Texas in the "slight" risk category. This category means that scattered severe storms are possible, but not necessarily a widespread outbreak.

Certainly, there will be a concern for hail and high winds. In addition, if the timing and ingredients come together just right, there could be the possibility of tornadoes.

Check back for more updates as we get closer.

