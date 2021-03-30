Science with Samantha

Science With Samantha: Staying Prepared for Severe Weather Season

What is a severe thunderstorm?

By Samantha Davies

NBCUniversal, Inc.

We are in the middle of severe weather season in North Texas, which is when we see the highest frequency of severe thunderstorms. The season runs from March through May.

But what is a severe thunderstorm? In order for a thunderstorm to be classified as severe, it has to produce one of three things.

Download our NBC DFW mobile app for Apple or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.
  • Winds: Wind gusts that are speeds of 58 mph or higher.
  • Hail: Hail larger than 1 inch in diameter.
  • Tornado: Any thunderstorm that produces a tornado is severe.

With severe thunderstorms being common this time of year, it is always important to stay weather aware. Make sure you have a way to get storm warnings and in the event of severe weather know where your safe spot is.

You can get also get warnings through the NBCDFW App.

The safest place to be when severe storms strike is in a sturdy building. You want to make sure you are in an interior room away from windows.

Weather Connection

Science With Samantha

Science with Samantha Mar 23

Science With Samantha: Make Your Own Spring Bouquet

Science with Samantha Mar 16

Science With Samantha: How to Harvest Rainwater and Boost Your Garden

This article tagged under:

Science with Samanthasevere stormsspring weather
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom NBC 5 Responds Investigations Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us