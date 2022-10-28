Rainy Friday Caused Some to Get Creative to Keep Business Going

The pumpkin patch at the Bedford Public Library has been going strong this year thanks in part to the weather. That changed Friday.

"This particular year has been great weather,” said Mary Woodward with the Bedford Public Library. “This is only our second rainy day."

But this extremely rainy day caused them to shift operations inside.

"You just have to get creative,” Woodward said. “We got our wheelbarrows out and wagons and moved pumpkins into our lobby."

For others, it wasn't that simple.

At Screams Halloween Theme Park in Waxahachie, the weather was a little too scary. The park closed Friday but will be open for business Saturday.

Back at Bedford Public Library, staff prepared early for what was coming.

"Yesterday when we realized it was going to rain today because we were watching channel 5, we decided to move a whole bunch of pumpkins into the lobby,” Woodward said. “So, it's actually fortuitous because we have early voting here at the library. So, we've got voters coming in here to the lobby buying pumpkins."

The rain did not stop early voters. A steady flow came through the polling site which shocked those who braved the weather.

"Actually, the parking lot is a little fuller than we thought. It was a little surprising," early voter John Reyna said. “We thought it would be less crowded because of the rain. It was still a smooth and easy process."

Which means the day wasn't a total washout.

"Pumpkins don't mind the rain and neither do we," Woodward said.