October Rainfall Now Above Normal After Friday's Soaking Rain

We wrapped up the workweek Friday just as it began -- with several bands of downpours bringing much-needed rainfall to the area.

The bulk of the rain Friday moved in by mid to late morning. Much of the afternoon was wet and chilly, with temperatures hanging in the 50s, before storms cleared out mid-afternoon. The second round of storms Friday night developed from the west and lingered overnight.

By Saturday morning, light drizzle or mist was all that remained as the storms moved east into Arkansas. Saturday afternoon we should see the area drying out.

Friday's rain, while heavy at times, was not severe, though there was some lightning and claps of thunder. The primary threat was moderate to heavy rainfall.

At Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport, 1.91 inches of rain were recorded for the official measurement.

DFW is now just over three-tenths above the average for precipitation for the month of October. We still need more rain, as we are still more than three inches below normal for the year.

Rain totals Friday were forecasted to get nearly two inches. In Arlington and Corsicana more than two inches of rain were recorded while most other areas were around an inch and a half.

After the rain ends Saturday, the rest of the weekend looks mostly dry. While Saturday will remain on the cool side, Sunday looks milder, as does Halloween on Monday.