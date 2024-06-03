Suspect in custody after shooting inside Irving Wingstop leaves 1 dead, another hurt

A homicide investigation is underway after a shooting inside a Wingstop restaurant in Irving left a person dead and another victim hospitalized Monday evening.

The Irving Police Department said on social media that officers were investigating a shooting that happened in the 960 block of E. Irving Boulevard around 8 p.m.

According to police, one person was mortally wounded by gunfire, and another individual, who is expected to survive, was taken to a local hospital.

Irving Police confirmed that the suspected shooter was taken into custody without incident near the scene of the deadly shooting.

The names of the suspect and murdered victim have not been released to the public.

This developing story will be updated as more information becomes available.