Ready for a weather pattern change? It's almost here

Yet again, there is more rain in the forecast today. In fact, some storms could be quite heavy as they drop south out of Oklahoma. A few could be severe with a threat for flooding, damaging winds, and hail. (The tornado risk is low, but not zero). Stay alert through the afternoon and evening.

Yet again, another chance of thunderstorms is in the forecast today, mainly for the afternoon and/or evening. In the meantime, clouds are in place to start the day with sunshine by midday.

Without a doubt, this has been a very active spring storm season. The almost 10 inches of rain we have received since the start of May has been well above normal.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

For the year, the precipitation total ranks in the top 10 for the period from January 1st to June 2nd. Below you can see 2024 ranks in 6th place. For some perspective, typically we average just over 37 inches of precipitation for the entire year.

While we are still in an unsettled pattern, there are signs of a rather significant pattern change later in the week.

The pattern we have been stuck in for the past two weeks is what's called a "northwest flow." This is where the upper level winds (near the jet stream) come from the northwest. This means that when storms develop over the Western High Plains (Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles and western Kansas) they get caught up in the jet stream and are pushed down into our region. While this pattern has been more active than usual, it's actually a pattern that's typical for this time of year.

This "northwest flow" will begin to break down as the jet stream undergoes a major transition later in the week.

By late in the week, the storm track shifts much farther to the north as an upper level high begins to intensify over the Southwest. This means drier and hotter weather is expected to start building in for North Texas.

Rain chances will drop off later this week for most of North Texas.