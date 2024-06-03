Northbound US 75 HOV lane closes Friday for conversion to ‘Technology Lane'

The Texas Department of Transportation plans to shut down part of U.S. Highway 75 this week as part of a three-year project to convert existing HOV lanes into "Technology Lanes."

TxDOT said Monday that at 9 a.m. Friday, June 7 the northbound Central Expressway HOV lane would be closed between the President George Bush Turnpike/SH 190 and the Sam Rayburn Tollway/SH 121 through the fall of 2025.

As part of the Technology Lanes project, TxDOT crews will remove the pylons separating the HOV and general lanes, restripe the HOV lanes, construct full-color dynamic messaging signs and new overhead signs, add high-mast lighting and reconstruct the center barrier.

Once completed, the conversion to "Technology Lanes" will allow high-occupancy vehicles, low-emission vehicles, motorcycles and single-occupant vehicles to use the lanes 22 hours a day. For the other two hours per day, from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. southbound and from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. northbound, the Technology Lanes could only be used by HOV, low-emission vehicles and motorcycles.

The entire $58.8 million project is expected to be completed sometime in 2026. Work will start on the southbound lanes at a later date. The untolled lanes of the highway are expected to remain open while the lanes are converted. TxDOT asks motorists to be alert in the area and to watch for work crews.

Future lane closures will be announced on drivetexas.org.