Powerful Line of Storms Damage Trees, Homes

As the sun came up Monday morning, neighbors in Allen surveyed the damage caused by a string of powerful storms that blew through North Texas Sunday night.

“We heard a loud crack and my son came over and said the tree is down,” resident Shantu Deo said. “Luckily it fell in the most optimal fashion I guess.”

Deo and many of his neighbors were fortunate to dodge any major damage. But just a few homes down others were not as lucky.

“Unfortunately we have a neighbor next door that has a big tree in her pool and the side of her house, so we got lucky,” Charles Chewing said.

Your Storm Pictures From Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020

But just as neighbors began to survey the damage, volunteers also began to show up with chainsaws and equipment to begin the cleanup.

In addition to a helping hand, the volunteers also hoped to offer perspective to those impacted by the storms.

“When we get here they don’t know what to do, they have never had this happen to them, most people have never been involved in a disaster,” said Wendell Romans with the Texas Baptist Men.