North Texas on Track for 15th-Warmest Winter

Meteorological winter runs from Dec. 1 through the end of February

By David Finfrock

A thick sheet of ice is built up on a city of Dallas waste container Sunday, Dec. 8, 2013 in Dallas, Texas. Icy conditions were expected to last through the weekend from Texas to Ohio to Tennessee, and Virginia officials warned residents of a major ice storm likely to take shape today, resulting in power outages and hazards on the roads. (AP Photo/Benny Snyder)

North Texas is on track to post one of its warmest winters on record.

Temperatures Sunday reached the upper 70s across most of North Texas, and even touched 80 degrees in cities just southwest of the Dallas-Fort Worth area. On top of that, temperatures could creep a little bit higher Monday before a cold front moves through.

The temperature at DFW International Airport has dropped to freezing or below only 18 times so far this winter -- the average number of freezes each winter is 33.

In addition, the average temperature for the winter of 2019-2020 is, to this point, the 15th-warmest on record. Temperature records date back to 1898.

The average date of the last freeze in North Texas is March 12.

Of course, winter isn’t over yet. The latest freeze on record for DFW occurred on April 13. But given the trends, that is not likely to happen this year.

