More Beneficial Rain Expected Next Week

On Wednesday, Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport received a very welcome .48-inches of rain.

While the half-inch was appreciated, parts of Ellis County picked up an impressive six inches.

So far during the month of August, DFW has received 0.89 inches of rain leaving a 0.14-inch deficit on the month.

For the year we're a bit worse off, still 10 inches drier than normal.

Thursday offered a 40% chance for a few more showers and storms. Early next week there is an even better chance for rain.

Sunday through Wednesday, periods of widespread, heavy rain is possible.

North Texas will see a big change in the overall weather pattern. A steady stream of moisture will be moving in from the Gulf of Mexico.

That combined with an upper-level disturbance and a cold front will bring a considerable amount of rain to the area with relatively cooler temperatures.

Rainfall totals through Tuesday could be as high as 3-4 inches in parts of North Texas.

While this is welcome and beneficial rain, it is not enough to get us out of our current drought.

Right now, extreme to exceptional drought conditions are in place.

North Texas would need 10 or more inches of rain to erase these drought conditions.