MedStar Activates Extreme Weather Response Protocol as North Texans Try to Beat the Heat

With high temperatures approaching 100 degrees Sunday, MedStar rolled out its extreme weather response protocol.

When the heat index is at or above 105 degrees, first responders try to get to people located outside faster in an effort to protect them and their patients from exposure to extreme heat.

In downtown Dallas on Sunday, the Farmer’s Market was packed, despite the temperatures.

Some people said they came early to shop and didn’t plan to stay outside too long.

“I thought it would be cooler. It’s usually cooler in the morning,” shopper Evelyn Perlata said.

She and her group of friends met Sunday morning to try to beat the heat.

“We are used to the heat here in Texas. I mean, it’s almost August, the hottest month of the year," shopper Addison Wood said. "As someone from Texas, you already know to go inside by mid-day. I’m just hoping we can have a good time out here before it gets too hot."

Peralta said she hoped a new fan would help keep her cool.

“I brought pants and I don’t think that was the best option, so we went to a store here, and I bought a fan, because I was like, 'It’s too hot,' and I bought myself some lemonade."

Some people took shelter under shady spots, but many stayed to shop and walk with their families and pets.

MedStar said it responded to seven heat-related calls Saturday and expects that number to increase over the next few days.

MedStar recommends trying to stay hydrated and limiting exposure outside when the temperatures reach triple digits.

Branches of the Dallas Public Library are available for people to stop by to cool off, get water or fill up a water bottle.

Dallas Parks and Recreation facilities will be open regular business hours as another option for people that need a place to cool off.