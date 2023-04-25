LIVE RADAR: Tornado Watch in Effect; Main Severe Threat Shifts South of DFW

Scattered strong to severe thunderstorms will be possible across North Texas Wednesday as an active weather pattern continues with widespread severe thunderstorms possible.

The Storm Prediction Center has the DFW area included in a Marginal/Level 1 threat for severe weather. A Slight/Level 2 to Enhanced/Level 3 threat is shifting south of the DFW area. Those areas could see large hail, damaging winds and possibly a few tornadoes.

A Tornado Watch is in effect until 10 p.m. for 24 counties in North and Central Texas including Anderson, Bell, Bosque, Comanche, Coryell, Eastland, Ellis, Erath, Falls, Freestone, Hamilton, Henderson, Hill, Hood, Johnson, Lampasas, Leon, Limestone, McLennan, Milam, Mills, Navarro, Somervell and Robertson. The Tornado Watch does not currently include Collin, Dallas, Denton or Tarrant counties.

A River Flood Warning is also in effect for five North Texas counties including Dallas, Hunt, Kaufman, Red River and Rockwall. See details on the latest severe weather alerts, including specific river flood warnings, here.

Locally heavy rain will accompany the storm threat, which may also pose a threat for some flooding, mainly in low-lying and flood-prone areas.

Remember if you encounter a flooded road: turn around, don't drown.

Make sure you have multiple ways to receive direct weather alert warnings (such as our app), keep your phone charged and stay weather aware. Don't rely on social sites like Twitter and Facebook to be the primary source of weather alert warnings since message delivery on those platforms can be impacted by algorithms.

Today is a "Weather Alert Day" with the threat for severe thunderstorms across North Texas. A Tornado Watch is in effect for southern North Texas until 10 p.m.

