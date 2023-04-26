Ground Stops Ordered at DFW, Love Field Due to Thunderstorms

Travel at both Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport and Dallas Love Field is being temporarily halted due to thunderstorms in the area.

There are increasing departure delays at both airports, according to Flight Aware, and flights headed to Love Field are being held at their departure points until 1:45 p.m. while flights headed to DFW are being held until 1:30 p.m. Departure delays are between 60 and 90 minutes.

NBC 5's Team of Weather Experts warned that scattered strong to severe widespread thunderstorms will be possible across North Texas on Wednesday. The Storm Prediction Center has the DFW area included in a level 3 (enhanced) threat for severe weather on Wednesday. Large hail, damaging winds and a few tornadoes will be concerns. See the latest forecast and live radar here.

Anyone traveling Wednesday is encouraged to check the flight status for any delays or cancellations before going to the airport.

Today is a "weather alert" day with the threat for severe thunderstorms across North Texas. While a few lingering showers and storms are possible early in the day, the main concern for severe storms will be this afternoon and evening.