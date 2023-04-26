1 Hurt After Dallas Fire Truck Crashes During Heavy Rain Near White Rock Lake

One person was sent to the hospital Wednesday morning after a Dallas fire truck hydroplaned while responding to an emergency call and collided with another car during a heavy thunderstorm, fire officials say.
It happened at about 11:15 a.m. along Garland Road near Winsted Drive, near the White Rock Lake Spillway in Dallas.
Dallas Fire-Rescue spokesman Jason Evans said the fire engine was responding to a fire call and had its lights and sirens on when its driver lost control and hydroplaned. The fire truck crashed into another car before coming to a stop in the grass off the street.
The person in the car that was hit was taken to a hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening, Evans said.
No firefighters were hurt.
The fire engine was seen being towed away later Wednesday afternoon. Evans said there was significant damage to the vehicle.
