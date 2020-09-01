LIVE RADAR: More Heavy Rain on the Way

Very heavy rain fell in North Texas on Tuesday. The highest amounts so far have been in Denton county where as much as nines inches of rain fell. Here is a list of some of the higher amounts:

A map view of the rain amounts shows that there were several areas that had over two inches of rain. Good news for North Texas given the dry conditions from July and August.

Given the heavy rain that has occurred and the potential for additional rain in the coming days, a Flash Flood Watch remains in effect through Wednesday. Another one to three inches of rain is possible in spots.

Rain chances will remain high on Wednesday, although there will be dry hours as well. The rain chances decrease Thursday through Saturday as the rain potential will not be as widespread.

