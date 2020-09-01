Storms Bring Flash Flooding to Denton

September storms brought flashing flooding to Denton. North Texas is under a Flash Flood Watch through Thursday.

14 photos
1/14
Collin Renfro
Flashing flooding in Denton on Bernard St. near the intersection of Eagle Dr. and Bernard (near UNT campus). Police just blocked the road so that more cars won’t get stuck.
2/14
Collin Renfro
Flashing flooding in Denton on Bernard St. near the intersection of Eagle Dr. and Bernard (near UNT campus). Police just blocked the road so that more cars won’t get stuck.
3/14
Collin Renfro
Flashing flooding in Denton on Bernard St. near the intersection of Eagle Dr. and Bernard (near UNT campus). Police just blocked the road so that more cars won’t get stuck.
4/14
Collin Renfro
Flashing flooding in Denton on Bernard St. near the intersection of Eagle Dr. and Bernard (near UNT campus). Police just blocked the road so that more cars won’t get stuck.
5/14
Collin Renfro
Flashing flooding in Denton on Bernard St. near the intersection of Eagle Dr. and Bernard (near UNT campus). Police just blocked the road so that more cars won’t get stuck.
6/14
Collin Renfro
Flashing flooding in Denton on Bernard St. near the intersection of Eagle Dr. and Bernard (near UNT campus). Police just blocked the road so that more cars won’t get stuck.
7/14
Collin Renfro
Flashing flooding in Denton on Bernard St. near the intersection of Eagle Dr. and Bernard (near UNT campus). Police just blocked the road so that more cars won’t get stuck.
8/14
Collin Renfro
Flashing flooding in Denton on Bernard St. near the intersection of Eagle Dr. and Bernard (near UNT campus). Police just blocked the road so that more cars won’t get stuck.
9/14
Caleb Naylor
Flashing flooding in Denton on Bernard St. near the intersection of Eagle Dr. and Bernard (near UNT campus). Police just blocked the road so that more cars won’t get stuck.
10/14
Caleb Naylor
I took these on Bernard street near the intersection with eagle drive in Denton.
11/14
Caleb Naylor
I took these on Bernard street near the intersection with eagle drive in Denton.
12/14
Caleb Naylor
I took these on Bernard street near the intersection with eagle drive in Denton
13/14
Caleb Naylor
I took these on Bernard street near the intersection with eagle drive in Denton
14/14
Caleb Naylor
I took these on Bernard street near the intersection with eagle drive in Denton

This article tagged under:

Dentonflash flooding

