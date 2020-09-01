Storms Bring Flash Flooding to Denton Published 49 mins ago • Updated 48 mins ago September storms brought flashing flooding to Denton. North Texas is under a Flash Flood Watch through Thursday. 14 photos 1/14 Collin Renfro Flashing flooding in Denton on Bernard St. near the intersection of Eagle Dr. and Bernard (near UNT campus). Police just blocked the road so that more cars won’t get stuck. 2/14 Collin Renfro Flashing flooding in Denton on Bernard St. near the intersection of Eagle Dr. and Bernard (near UNT campus). Police just blocked the road so that more cars won’t get stuck. 3/14 Collin Renfro Flashing flooding in Denton on Bernard St. near the intersection of Eagle Dr. and Bernard (near UNT campus). Police just blocked the road so that more cars won’t get stuck. 4/14 Collin Renfro Flashing flooding in Denton on Bernard St. near the intersection of Eagle Dr. and Bernard (near UNT campus). Police just blocked the road so that more cars won’t get stuck. 5/14 Collin Renfro Flashing flooding in Denton on Bernard St. near the intersection of Eagle Dr. and Bernard (near UNT campus). Police just blocked the road so that more cars won’t get stuck. 6/14 Collin Renfro Flashing flooding in Denton on Bernard St. near the intersection of Eagle Dr. and Bernard (near UNT campus). Police just blocked the road so that more cars won’t get stuck. 7/14 Collin Renfro Flashing flooding in Denton on Bernard St. near the intersection of Eagle Dr. and Bernard (near UNT campus). Police just blocked the road so that more cars won’t get stuck. 8/14 Collin Renfro Flashing flooding in Denton on Bernard St. near the intersection of Eagle Dr. and Bernard (near UNT campus). Police just blocked the road so that more cars won’t get stuck. 9/14 Caleb Naylor Flashing flooding in Denton on Bernard St. near the intersection of Eagle Dr. and Bernard (near UNT campus). Police just blocked the road so that more cars won’t get stuck. 10/14 Caleb Naylor I took these on Bernard street near the intersection with eagle drive in Denton. 11/14 Caleb Naylor I took these on Bernard street near the intersection with eagle drive in Denton. 12/14 Caleb Naylor I took these on Bernard street near the intersection with eagle drive in Denton 13/14 Caleb Naylor I took these on Bernard street near the intersection with eagle drive in Denton 14/14 Caleb Naylor I took these on Bernard street near the intersection with eagle drive in Denton This article tagged under: Dentonflash flooding 0 More Photo Galleries 2020 VMAs: Top Moments From the Show Chadwick Boseman: His Life in Photos Photos: Hurricane Laura Leaves Trail of Damage After Landfall NBC 5 News Crews Photos: Hurricane Laura