Heat Advisory Monday Ahead of Storms; Weather Pattern Turns Cooler as September Starts

The last day of August will be a hot one. A Heat Advisory is in effect through 8 p.m. Monday and the heat index through the afternoon will range between 105-110 degrees.

However, a shift in the overall weather pattern this week will open the door for a few cold fronts to move through. The result will be several chances for rain and below-normal temperatures.

The highest chances for rain will be Tuesday and Wednesday. Rain and storms will be widespread both days. Some storms may be strong to severe during this time producing hail and damaging wind gusts.

Rain totals for the week will be around three to five inches in the Dallas-Fort Worth area. As the soil gets more saturated, localized flooding will be a threat.

The normal high temperature for this time of year is in the low to mid-90s. Highs Tuesday through the weekend will be in the low 90s and on Wednesday the upper 80s.

Heat Advisory Tips

With heat like this, you'll want to take precautions and be prepared.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors to make sure they are staying cool.

Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. According to the National Safety Council, if it's 95 degrees outside the internal temperature of a car could climb to 129 degrees in 30 minutes. After just 10 minutes, temperatures inside could reach 114 degrees.

A child's body temperature heats up three to five times faster than an adult and heatstroke can begin when a person's core body temperature reaches 104 degrees. A core temperature of 107 degrees is lethal, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heatstroke. Wear lightweight and loose-fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational

Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air-conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heatstroke is an emergency! Call 911. The CDC has more here on heat-related illnesses.

Take care of your pets by providing them fresh, cool water and plenty of shade. Also, pets should not be left outside and unattended for too long. It's too hot and they need to be brought inside.