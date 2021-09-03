Labor Day Weekend Outlook: Hot With Rain Chances Returning

Although the calendar says September, it will continue to feel more like mid-August on Friday with high pressure in control. Highs will once again be in the upper 90s, with feels-like temperatures between 100 to 105.

A strong ridge of high pressure over the Southern Plains will result in continued high heat and humidity through the holiday weekend. The ridge is expected to shift west early next week. This will lead to slightly cooler weather and increased rain chances across the region.

Saturday will remain hot and dry, but a cold front will drop in from Oklahoma on Sunday with rain chances Sunday into Monday.

Severe weather is not expected, but any storms that develop will be capable of gusty winds and lightning. If you have outdoor plans on Monday, be prepared to shelter if lightning is occurring.

Daytime highs on Labor Day Monday will be near normal for early September with highs in the upper 80s to mid-90s.

There are no triple digits in the extended forecast. The first 100-degree day at the Dallas Fort-Worth International Airport was on July 25th, since then, DFW has climbed into the triple digits seven times with the warmest temperatures 102 degrees on July 27th.