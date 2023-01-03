January 2023 is Looking Warm

December 2022 featured some extreme and dramatic weather swings. Here are some of the highs and lows:

December 5th the high temperature was 81 degrees.

December 13th a powerful weather system spawned 14 tornadoes in North Texas.

December 22 and 23rd the low temperature dropped to 11 degrees both mornings. December 23 never went above freezing. The high that afternoon was 25 degrees.

So far, January 2023 is starting very warm. The high temperature on the 1 and 2nd was 78 degrees. On January 2nd the high of 78 degrees tied the record high. So what does this month have instore? It is looking like our warm trend will continue.



The monthly forecast from the Climate Prediction center calls for above normal temperatures in North Texas as well as for much of the eastern half of the country. The normal high in North Texas for the month of January is 57 degrees, normal low is 36 degrees.

North Texas typically receives 2.53 inches of rain during the month of January. The monthly precipitation outlook calls for and equal chance that North Texas could see either above or below normal precipitation. The western half of the country is expecting above normal precipitation amounts. This area has been in a drought for years.