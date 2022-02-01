Burst pipes last February put a big dent in many people's wallets.

While a repeat isn't expected during this week’s winter storm, Randy Watson, owner of At Ease Plumbing in Plano, shares some helpful reminders to get your home winter weather ready.

Watson has been a plumber for 40 years. Damage from last February, he says, was the worst he'd seen since the 1980s.

He says common precautions at your home should work this time around.

He recommends creating a “good steady drip” from both the hot and cold sides of your faucets.

“That was a mistake a lot of people made last year is they didn't run their hot water. Well, hot water freezes first so you need to make sure you're running your hot and cold water,” Watson said.

Remember to keep cabinet doors open so ambient heat surrounds the pipes.

Outside, Watson says disconnect water hoses from faucets then cover the faucets with covers you can find at home supply stores.

When it comes to your pool, he recommends keeping the pump on to prevent water in it from freezing, and if we lose electricity, you're “Outta luck,” he said.

In an emergency, he says knowing exactly where your water meter is ahead of time – “they're all out there by the street,” he said – having meter lock and shut off keys handy are key to minimizing damage before a plumber, like Watson, can come and help.

“I'm ready for it,” he said.

Click here for instructions on how to shut off your water and the tools you'll need.