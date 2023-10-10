annular eclipse

Excellent viewing conditions for annular eclipse in North Texas on Saturday

A clear sky will allow for ideal viewing conditions of the annular eclipse on Saturday

By Samantha Davies

Viewing conditions of the annular eclipse will be near perfect in North Texas. Skies will be clear through the afternoon. Temperatures will be pleasant too!

The eclipse will begin shortly after 10 a.m. and conclude around 1:30 p.m. Peak coverage will occur for 20 minutes between 11:41 a.m. and 12:01 p.m. Protective eyewear is needed to view. An annular eclipse is when the moon obscures the sun but is too far from the earth to completely cover it, leaving a ring of sunlight known as the “ring of fire”.

Most of the state will have good viewing conditions. Some cloud cover is possible in northwestern parts of the panhandle and south Texas.

