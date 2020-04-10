Easter Weekend Forecast: Dry Good Friday, Stormy Saturday and Sunday

Dry weather is expected for Good Friday with seasonably mild temperatures as highs climb into the low 70s.

The evening hours will be quiet, but rain and storm chances will return overnight Friday into Saturday morning, as an upper-level disturbance moves in from the west after midnight. Isolated to scattered storms will be likely before sunrise Saturday west of the Dallas-Fort Worth area, becoming more widespread during the first half of the day.

Additional storms will be likely Sunday morning. A complete washout is not expected this weekend, but a few storms could pack a punch, especially Sunday morning. The main threats will be large hail and heavy rain.

Storms will clear out by Sunday afternoon with a return to sunshine and breezy west with highs in the upper 70s.

As the stormy weather approaches, cities around North Texas are also restricting access to parks over Easter weekend to slow the spread of COVID-19. Many parks in Dallas, Fort Worth, and Irving will be closed, while those that will remain open are emphasizing the importance of social distancing.

See the latest weather forecast from NBC 5's team of Weather Experts below.