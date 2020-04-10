Easter Weekend Starts With Park Closures, Restrictions to Stop COVID-19 Spread

In an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19, cities around North Texas will restrict access to parks on varying levels over Easter weekend.

DALLAS:

Dallas will close it’s 397 parks and golf courses from 9:00 p.m. Friday until 7:00 a.m. Monday.

“We gave some thought to leaving the parks open and trusting that people who be able to, on their own keep their distance, but… and this is no surprise to anyone… these are extraordinary times,” Mayor Eric Johnson said.

Trails in Dallas will remain open with an emphasis on responsible social distancing.

FORT WORTH:

In order to discourage gatherings in parks, Fort Worth is closing vehicle access to many popular parks on Easter Sunday.

Police department and code enforcement officers may issue citations in parks to those who gather and are not adhering to social distancing standards.

“There will be code enforcement officers and police officers that are out. They are not there to solely write you tickets, but we do want to make sure that you understand what is going on, so please work with us as we go through this crisis,” said Mike Drivdahl, Fort Worth Joint Emergency Operations spokesman.

Fort Worth Mayor Betsy Price wants to remind people to stay home and stay safe as we head towards the Easter holiday weekend.

PLANO:

Parks will remain open in Plano.

“We have redeployed many of our City employees to work as ‘friendly monitors’ at all of our parks. We don’t want to shut our parks down and we don’t want our police to have to ‘enforce,’” Plano representative Steve Stoler said. “We sent people from a myriad of departments, even Libraries and Tech Services, out to the parks.”

Those employees talk with people and remind them about the importance of responsible social distancing.

IRVING:

Irving has closed playgrounds and sports courts and blocked all basketball courts and have deployed staff to remind people to social distance.

The city also produced a Virtual Easter Egg Hunt for families to enjoy at home.

ARLINGTON:

Arlington parks and trails will remain open, visitors must keep at least six feet between them.

Park restrooms, water fountains, playgrounds, tennis courts, basketball hoops and volleyball courts are closed until further notice.

FRISCO:

Parks and trails will remain open with sports courts and playground equipment closed.

The Parks and Recreation Department developed alternative Easter activities.