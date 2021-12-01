winter weather

December Starts With Mild Weather and the Trend Looks to Continue

Unseasonably warm temperatures are here to stay for a while

By Samantha Davies

With warmer-than-normal temperatures in the forecast, December is picking up where November left off.

The average high temperature in November was 69 degrees, 2.5 degrees above normal. Tuesday, the final day of the month, saw a high temperature of 78 degrees. That is 17 degrees above the normal high of 61.

Download our local news and weather app for Apple or Android— and sign up for alerts.

Highs on Wednesday, the first of the month, will be in the mid-70s.

A cold front will move through North Texas this weekend, but the front will not bring a significant cooldown.

Temperatures will be in the low 60s for much of next week, but even those high temperatures are above normal for this time of year. You can expect warmer than normal weather through mid-December.

The Climate Prediction Center’s temperature forecast has above-normal temperatures in the forecast through at least Dec. 15.

Source: NOAA

Climatologically, the coldest time of the year is late December into January.

Weather Connection

Dr. Dianne Davis Nov 30

Keep Your Skin Hydrated Throughout Winter

Weatherford Nov 26

Winter Storm, Supply Chain Problems Have Long-Term Impact on Christmas Tree Business

This article tagged under:

winter weatherforecast
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Video Entertainment Texas Today NBCLX Submit Photos or Videos Contests
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us