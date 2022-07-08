Dallas Mandates Rest Breaks for Construction Workers Facing Extreme Heat

Working outside in North Texas when the temperature is over 100 can only be described one way. "It's hot,” electrician Rolando Erazo said.

Erazo worked on a new build in southern Dallas. Even though his crew was shaded from the sun, inside it was still tough. The house doesn’t yet have windows or doors.

"It's even hotter than outside," Erazo said. "No wind in here and no breeze."

The nonprofit, Builders of Hope, is behind the affordable housing project.

President and CEO James Armstrong said the City of Dallas actually mandates breaks for construction workers because of the dangerous heat.

"The city has an ordinance that requires breaks every so often,” Armstrong said. “We make sure our subcontractors are aware of that ordinance and are abiding by the ordinance."

The ordinance requires a rest break of 10 minutes for every four hours worked. No employee can be required to work more than three and half hours without a rest break. Violations could cost $100 to $500 each day.

At his work sites, Armstrong makes sure his subcontractors stay hydrated.

"We've been drinking a lot of water,” Erazo said. “We've been drinking Pedialyte so we can stay safe."

There are other precautions taken.

"Secondly, making sure there is shade provided for the workers for their breaks,” Armstrong said. “Because it's sort of redundant to take a break in the sun."

The required breaks can affect deadlines.

"Whenever you have pauses or breaks on a construction site it's automatically going to slow down production," Armstrong said.

But for Builders of Hope, that's a small price to pay.

"People over product is our philosophy as a builder we are always going to value people over a production schedule," Armstrong said.

With no break from the heat in sight, Armstrong gave this good advice to everyone: "Be mindful of your own self to know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion or heat stroke,” Armstrong said. “If you need a break, take a break."

For more on the warning signs and symptoms of heat-related illness click here.