Breezy Conditions Bring Elevated Fire Concerns

In wake of Sunday's cold front, temperatures and humidity levels have dropped. The combination of lower humidity and a northwest breeze of 10-15 mph will result in elevated fire danger Monday.

The Texas A&M Forest Service is forecasting high to very high fire danger across much of North Texas.

Collin and Rockwall counties remain under burn bans. While many areas have dropped burn bans, everyone needs to be especially cautious with anything that could spark a flame today.

Many areas west of Interstate 35 and south of Interstate 20 remain in extreme or exceptional drought.

Things to keep in mind with the elevated fire risk today:

Avoid outdoor burning.

Don’t throw cigarettes outside.

Be aware that fires will spread quickly should they develop.

Lighter winds are expected tomorrow which should limit the fire danger across our area to some extent.

TEXAS WILDFIRE INCIDENTS