Several disturbances will move through North Texas this week providing a daily chance for showers and thunderstorms. The rain will be scattered, so not everyone will see rain every day. Tuesday offers the highest chance for rain as a weak front passes through the region.

Rain chances begin to taper off Thursday and Friday as drier air filters into the region.

So far August 2022 has a high monthly rainfall total of 10.38” -- most of that was the one-day flooding event that occurred on Monday, Aug. 2. Due to that one day, DFW has a surplus of rain for the month of 8.47”.

While we have seen improvements in the ongoing drought, that rain was not enough to completely erase it. DFW has a rainfall deficit for the year of 1.49”.

Moderate to extreme drought is still present in North Texas.

This rain expected this week will not amount to much. At most, 1/2 an inch to an inch of rain is expected.

The current drought has now reached one year in duration. The hot and dry summer enhanced both water usage and evaporation in area lakes and reservoirs. Most lakes have lost about 10% in volume with a steady decline continuing.

The drought will likely continue into the winter months, however, a wet pattern is expected in September. That will allow for some additional improvement.